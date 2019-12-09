Bourbon Baroque Messiah

December 21, 8pm

Louisville’s period-instrument ensemble presents Georg Frideric Handel’s oratorio Messiah in its entirety.

A Christmas Pastorale

December 22, 9am

Host Alan Brandt presents an hour of holiday-themed music from the British Isles, including Gerald Finzi’s Dies natalis, Arnold Bax’s Christmas Eve, Frederick Delius’ Sleigh Ride and more music for the season.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Cappella

December 22, 5pm

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago A Cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring, informative and entertaining show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts both familiar and original performed by virtuoso ensemble Chicago A Cappella.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

December 22, 8pm

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges – two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation – get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

December 23, 8pm

This service in song and word has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

December 24 & December 25, 10am

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is the Christmas Eve service held in King’s College Chapel. The Festival was introduced in 1918 to bring a more imaginative approach to worship. It was first broadcast in 1928 and is now broadcast to millions of people around the world. The service includes carols and readings from the Bible. The opening carol is always ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, and there is always a new, specially commissioned carol.

Welcome Christmas!

December 25, 12pm

Welcome Christmas! is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. John Birge hosts an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest. For 2019, hear the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s “The Faire Starre,” a nativity cantata that draws on 17th century metaphysical poets and is set in the unique, eclectic style that has earned Nico Muhly raves from the Metropolitan Opera.

2019 Holiday Choral Festival

December 25, 1pm & 10pm

Recorded at St. Martin of Tours, and featuring the Louisville Youth Choir “Aria Choir,” the Choir of St. Martin of Tours, and the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers. Program booklet here.

New Year’s Day From Vienna

January 1, 11am & 11pm

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year’s Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You’ll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more – a great way to start off the New Year.