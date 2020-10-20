“When I first heard it, I was mesmerized,” is how Hélène Grimaud describes the first time she heard Valentin Silvestrov’s music. ECM Records founder Manfred Eichner gave her a CD of Silvestrov as a birthday present, and she was hooked. Grimaud talks about her newest album (of over 20!) that pairs the dark, moody Piano Concerto No. 20 and two Fantasias of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Silvestrov’s haunting “The Messenger” and affectionate “Two Dialogues with Postscript.”