The 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was one of the most devastating racist attacks in U.S. history, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and the loss of thousands of businesses and homes. A century later, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission co-produced, with Tulsa Opera, Greenwood Overcomes, honoring the memory of what was commonly known as “Black Wall St.,” a vibrant, thriving Black community.

Co-curated by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and Metropolitan Opera Assistant Conductor and pianist Howard Watkins, the program features mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, soprano Leah Hawkins, soprano Leona Mitchell, tenor Issachah Savage, tenor Noah Stewart, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, bass Kevin Thompson, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Hosted by Arun Rath of GBH News, the broadcast of selected portions of the concert, with commentary from Howard Watkins and Davóne Tines, as well as reflections from Tobias Picker on the process of bringing together 23 Black composers for the program.

Listen on Sunday, June 12 at 5pm

(The full concert is available to watch here.)