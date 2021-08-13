From the Top is coming back to Louisville for a studio taping in late October, and they’re looking for talented musicians under the age of 18 trained in classical, folk, or bluegrass styles to audition! The deadline is September 1st. For details on how to apply go to fromthetop.org/apply.
Education News
August 13, 2021
Daniel Gilliam is weekday afternoon host (1-5pm) and program director at 90.5 WUOL, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.
