Voces8‘s fourth album looks inward to the music of Britain in “Enchanted Isle.” Barnaby Smith, a countertenor in the group, spoke with Daniel Gilliam about this new project and how they’ve tried to capture the sound of their homeland.

We’ve tried to achieve that with the use of folk songs, as well as, sort of, normal call composition. We’ve done a whole series of new arrangements, commissioned a whole series of new arrangements, and also turned our attention as well to some pop songs and also music from television and film, which our listeners might associate with these sort of “vistas” that we have in the UK.