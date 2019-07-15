Lara Downes’ newest album and collaborative project “Holes in the Sky” is a mix from across the musical spectrum, from songwriter Judy Collins to Florence Price, and a new generation of musicians like Rhiannon Giddons and Ifetayo Ali-Landing. Inspired by words from George O’Keefe, the album “tells the story of what women and girls can contribute to the world when they are given a chance.” Listen to Daniel Gilliam’s conversation with Lara Downes and sample some of the album below.