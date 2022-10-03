This week Exploring Music (weekdays at 9pm) paints landscapes with music. We start in an outdoor café, listening to Luciano Pavarotti sing Augustin Lara’s song about the Andalusian city Granada. Then our tour walks through the gardens with Manuel De Falla and rides the sea’s waves with Debussy. We’ll climb the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains to listen to Pepe Ramero play Francisco Tárrega’s Recuerdos De La Alhambra. And this is all just in the first hour! Landscapes are a wonderfully rich subject in music which we will return to many times, so just slow down and take in the sights and sounds of our musical travels.