As part of its commitment to anti-racism, the Minnesota Orchestra took on a number of projects to directly confront its own systemic iniquities. A series of streamed concerts featuring five unrecorded works by Black composers was only one facet of their programming. WUOL is proud to share these recordings with our audiences in their broadcast premiere. You can hear them on air throughout this week, and we will add them to our library going forward.

You can tune in for the premieres via the following schedule: