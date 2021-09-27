90.5 WUOL is proud to continue our collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present a new free series of concerts called New Lens. We’ll explore diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society.

In October’s event, Jamie Monck brings avant-garde guitar music to life, from pioneer La Monte Young’s Composition 1960 #7 to Cassie Wieland’s “so what have you been up to.”

New Lens is free, but seating is limited and a ticket is required by visiting eventbrite.com.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-lens-with-jamie-monck-tickets-171216271477

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium.

Providing a safe event for artists, attendees and staff is our top priority. We will require that all attendees wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test to enter these events.

New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.