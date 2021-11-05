90.5 WUOL is proud to continue our collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present a new free series of concerts called New Lens. We’ll explore diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society.

On November 14th we welcome our own Colleen Phelps playing on marimba the music of Christopher Deane, Cristina Spinei, Wu Fei, Olivia Kieffer, Mark Saya, Hildegard of Bingen, and Lou Reed.

New Lens is free, but seating is limited and a ticket is required by visiting eventbrite.com.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium.

Providing a safe event for artists, attendees and staff is our top priority. We will require that all attendees wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test to enter these events.

New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.