May 16 at 7pm



As an advocate of historically marginalized composers, musicologist Douglas Shadle is a leading voice in public discussions about the role of symphony orchestras and orchestral music in American life.



His first book, Orchestrating the Nation: The Nineteenth-Century American Symphonic Enterprise (Oxford, 2016), explores the volatile relationships between composers, performers, critics, and audiences throughout the 19th century and demonstrates why American composers rarely find a home on concert programs today.





In this conversation, Shadle will talk with WUOL Program Director Daniel Gilliam about his new book about Antonín Dvořák’s iconic New World Symphony within the complex landscape of American culture at the end of the nineteenth century. They’ll trace the symphony’s history and premiere, and how Dvořák shaped American music.

Sunday, May 16 at 7pm (ET) on Facebook Live. No RSVP required.









And get to know some of the music that will be part of Sunday’s discussion:



