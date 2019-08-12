90.5 WUOL is proud to sponsor the Kentucky Opera, presenting the 2019/20 season and we’ve got your chance to win a subscription for two! You could win tickets to Carmen, Glory Denied, and The Marriage of Figaro!

The Brown-Forman 2019/20 Season — the first programmed by General Director Barbara Lynne Jamison who joined the company in August 2018 — will be framed by two timeless classics along with two Kentucky Opera debuts that allow the company to deeply engage with its community. The season kicks off in September with Georges Bizet’s Carmen. On Veteran’s Day weekend in November, Kentucky Opera presents Tom Cipullo’s Glory Denied – a story that follows the saga of Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war. The season continues with Mozart’s classic comedy The Marriage of Figaro over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2020. All three of these operas will be presented at the Brown Theatre and are available now for purchase as part of Kentucky Opera’s 3-show subscription package with up to 25% savings over single ticket prices.

Enter to win here!