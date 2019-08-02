Travel the commonwealth of Kentucky through performances by music groups from all over the state, hosted by George Eldred. Sundays at 8 pm.

August 4

Robert Sheldon – A Longford Legend

Pennyrile Community Band Scott Estes

Charles Marie Widor – Organ Symphony No. 2, Movement 2

Ken Stein

Sarah Quartel – The Birds’ Lullaby

Murray State University Women’s Chorus

David Paich & Jeff Porcaro – Africa

Murray State University Concert Choir, Bradley Almquist

Sergei Rachmaninoff – Symphonic Dances

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti

August 11

Hector Berlioz – Corsair Overture

University of Louisville Orchestra

Gustav Holst – Second Suite in F

Murray State University Symphonic Band John Fannin

Malcolm Arnold – Divertimento for Winds

Heidi Alvarez , flute-Kristin Polk, oboe-John Cipolla, clarinet

Paul Hindemith – Sonata for English Horn and Piano

Michelle Fiala, oboe-Donald Speer, piano

Ottorino Respighi – The Pines of Rome

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti

August 18

Ludwig van Beethoven – Egmont Overture

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti

Robert Schumann – 3 Romances for Oboe and Piano

Michelle Fiala & Donald Speer, Western KY University

John Fannin – Enchantment

Murray State University Symphonic Band John Fannin

John Williams, arr. Calvin Custer – “Raider’s March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark P

aducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti

Igor Stravinsky – Firebird Suite

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Troy Quinn

August 25

Antonin Dvorak – Carnival Overture

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

Paul Creston – A Rumor

Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Morton Lauridsen – Ave Maria

University of Louisville Cardinal Singers

Samuel Hazo – Mountain Thyme

Pennyrile Community Band

Antonin Dvorak – Terzetto for Viola and Two Violins

Andrew Braddock, Ching-Yi Lin, Jim Kim

September 1

Bedrich Smetana – Bartered Bride Overture

University of Louisville Symphony Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Missa Brevis in D, K. 194

Murray State University Concert Choir

Frank Ticheli – Sun Dance

Pennyrile Community Band

traditional, arr. Frank Ticheli – Shenandoah

Pennyrile Community Band

Ludwig van Beethoven – 7 Variations on an Aria from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”

Sarah Berry, Donald Speer

Giovanni Gabrieli – Sonata XX à 22

Murray State University Wind Ensemble

September 8

Mikhail Glinka – Overture to “Russlan and Ludmilla”

Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Frederic Chopin – Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53

Sylvia Kersenbaum

traditional spiritual, arr. Damon H. Dandridge – I Know I’ve Been Changed

Murray State University Concert Choir

Karel Husa – Cheetah

University of Louisville Wind Ensemble

Georges Bizet – Farandole from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

Franz Strauss – Nocturne for Horn and Piano

Natalie Adcock, Donald Speer

Jean-Baptiste Lully, arr. Felix Mottl – Ballet Suite

Murray State University Symphony

September 15

John Philip Sousa – The Belle of Chicago

Murray State University Town & Gown Band

Edward Elgar – Nimrod’ Variation from Enigma Variations

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra

Maurice Ravel – Mother Goose Suite

Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Thomas Morley – Now Is the Month of Maying

The Paducah Singers

Orlando Gibbons – The Silver Swan

The Paducah Singers

Paul Hindemith – Sonata for English Horn and Piano

Michelle Fiala, Donald Speer

Leonard Bernstein, arr. William James Duthoit – West Side Story Highlights

Murray State University Town & Gown Band

September 22

Jacques Offenbach – Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld

Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Frederic Chopin – Nocturne in B, Op. 32, No.1

Anna Petrova

Arthur Benjamin – Jamaican Rumba

Mee Youn Park, Matthew Gianforte

Vijay Singh – Furgus an’ Molly

Murray State University Racer Men’s Chorus

Johannes Brahms – Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60

Ching-Yi Lin, Andrew Braddock, Christine Kim, Kevin Class

September 29

Alexander Borodin – Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor

Paducah Symphony Orchestra & Choruses Raffaele Ponti

John Mackey – The Ringmaster’s March

University of Louisville Wind Ensemble

J. S. Bach – String Sonata in D

Andrew Braddock, Maeve Brophy

Paul Creston – Concerto for Alto Saxophone

Timothy McAllister, Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti

Danny Elfman – Spiderman

Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti

October 6

Micahel Terry – Fanfare

Murray State University Trombone Choir

Matt Wetmore – Salve Regina

University of Louisville Cardinal Singers

Ruggiero Leoncavallo – Prologue to I Pagliacci

Daniel Scofield with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Duke Ellington – Work Song from Black, Brown, and Beige

Murray State University Jazz Band

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart È amore un ladroncello from Cosi Fan Tutte

Tana Field with the Murray State University Orchestra

Andrew Lloyd Webber – – Selections from Phantom of the Opera

Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 5, Mvts. 3 & 4

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra