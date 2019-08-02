Travel the commonwealth of Kentucky through performances by music groups from all over the state, hosted by George Eldred. Sundays at 8 pm.
August 4
Robert Sheldon – A Longford Legend
Pennyrile Community Band Scott Estes
Charles Marie Widor – Organ Symphony No. 2, Movement 2
Ken Stein
Sarah Quartel – The Birds’ Lullaby
Murray State University Women’s Chorus
David Paich & Jeff Porcaro – Africa
Murray State University Concert Choir, Bradley Almquist
Sergei Rachmaninoff – Symphonic Dances
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti
August 11
Hector Berlioz – Corsair Overture
University of Louisville Orchestra
Gustav Holst – Second Suite in F
Murray State University Symphonic Band John Fannin
Malcolm Arnold – Divertimento for Winds
Heidi Alvarez , flute-Kristin Polk, oboe-John Cipolla, clarinet
Paul Hindemith – Sonata for English Horn and Piano
Michelle Fiala, oboe-Donald Speer, piano
Ottorino Respighi – The Pines of Rome
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti
August 18
Ludwig van Beethoven – Egmont Overture
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti
Robert Schumann – 3 Romances for Oboe and Piano
Michelle Fiala & Donald Speer, Western KY University
John Fannin – Enchantment
Murray State University Symphonic Band John Fannin
John Williams, arr. Calvin Custer – “Raider’s March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark P
aducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti
Igor Stravinsky – Firebird Suite
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Troy Quinn
August 25
Antonin Dvorak – Carnival Overture
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra
Paul Creston – A Rumor
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Morton Lauridsen – Ave Maria
University of Louisville Cardinal Singers
Samuel Hazo – Mountain Thyme
Pennyrile Community Band
Antonin Dvorak – Terzetto for Viola and Two Violins
Andrew Braddock, Ching-Yi Lin, Jim Kim
September 1
Bedrich Smetana – Bartered Bride Overture
University of Louisville Symphony Orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Missa Brevis in D, K. 194
Murray State University Concert Choir
Frank Ticheli – Sun Dance
Pennyrile Community Band
traditional, arr. Frank Ticheli – Shenandoah
Pennyrile Community Band
Ludwig van Beethoven – 7 Variations on an Aria from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”
Sarah Berry, Donald Speer
Giovanni Gabrieli – Sonata XX à 22
Murray State University Wind Ensemble
September 8
Mikhail Glinka – Overture to “Russlan and Ludmilla”
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Frederic Chopin – Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53
Sylvia Kersenbaum
traditional spiritual, arr. Damon H. Dandridge – I Know I’ve Been Changed
Murray State University Concert Choir
Karel Husa – Cheetah
University of Louisville Wind Ensemble
Georges Bizet – Farandole from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra
Franz Strauss – Nocturne for Horn and Piano
Natalie Adcock, Donald Speer
Jean-Baptiste Lully, arr. Felix Mottl – Ballet Suite
Murray State University Symphony
September 15
John Philip Sousa – The Belle of Chicago
Murray State University Town & Gown Band
Edward Elgar – Nimrod’ Variation from Enigma Variations
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra
Maurice Ravel – Mother Goose Suite
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Thomas Morley – Now Is the Month of Maying
The Paducah Singers
Orlando Gibbons – The Silver Swan
The Paducah Singers
Paul Hindemith – Sonata for English Horn and Piano
Michelle Fiala, Donald Speer
Leonard Bernstein, arr. William James Duthoit – West Side Story Highlights
Murray State University Town & Gown Band
September 22
Jacques Offenbach – Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Frederic Chopin – Nocturne in B, Op. 32, No.1
Anna Petrova
Arthur Benjamin – Jamaican Rumba
Mee Youn Park, Matthew Gianforte
Vijay Singh – Furgus an’ Molly
Murray State University Racer Men’s Chorus
Johannes Brahms – Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60
Ching-Yi Lin, Andrew Braddock, Christine Kim, Kevin Class
September 29
Alexander Borodin – Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor
Paducah Symphony Orchestra & Choruses Raffaele Ponti
John Mackey – The Ringmaster’s March
University of Louisville Wind Ensemble
J. S. Bach – String Sonata in D
Andrew Braddock, Maeve Brophy
Paul Creston – Concerto for Alto Saxophone
Timothy McAllister, Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti
Danny Elfman – Spiderman
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Raffaele Ponti
October 6
Micahel Terry – Fanfare
Murray State University Trombone Choir
Matt Wetmore – Salve Regina
University of Louisville Cardinal Singers
Ruggiero Leoncavallo – Prologue to I Pagliacci
Daniel Scofield with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Duke Ellington – Work Song from Black, Brown, and Beige
Murray State University Jazz Band
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart È amore un ladroncello from Cosi Fan Tutte
Tana Field with the Murray State University Orchestra
Andrew Lloyd Webber – – Selections from Phantom of the Opera
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 5, Mvts. 3 & 4
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra