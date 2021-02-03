We’re pleased to welcome Colleen Phelps as WUOL’s new music director and host. An important part of Colleen’s work will be in our music library, working towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive playlist. You’ll eventually hear her on the air (schedule is coming soon!) and see her out in the community, when it’s safe to be together again, of course. I’m thrilled to welcome Colleen to Louisville Public Media and to the larger Louisville community.

Colleen Phelps is a classical music omnivore who is ready to bring you everything the genre has to offer. She is the host and producer of the acclaimed podcast Classically Speaking, bringing you a backstage pass to classical music as it gets created. In the percussion world she continues to explore new and experimental music. Her upcoming solo marimba album features commissioned works dedicated to zoo animals across the USA. She was also a featured performer on Cristina Spinei’s album “Music for Dance,” and she premiered “On A Paper Nautilus” a concerto for percussion by Rachel C. Walker. Colleen is also a founding member of Vocal Arts Nashville, and on faculty at Nashville State Community College.

Here’s some of Colleen’s work as a percussionist:

