With the release of Jurrasic Park: Dominion coming this week, get into a roaring good spirit with this dinosaur-themed playlist.

Most of the music is from the cinema, and you’ll also hear it on air this week during Flicks at 4 with host Daniel Gilliam. In addition to the many Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, family friendly favorites like The Good Dinosaur, and Land of the Lost, andThe Land Before Time are featured, as well as Jerome Moross’s The Valley of Gwangi, and Journey to the Center of the Earth. While Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring isn’t precisely about dinosaurs, Disney’s Fantasia illustrated the music with striking dino-themed animation. And two fossil-themed pieces are also included – one by Saint-Saens, and another by Bruce Adolphe.