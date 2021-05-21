May is AAPI Heritage Month, and classical music offers many opportunities to celebrate composers who are Asian American or from Pacific Islands.

This playlist includes everything from piano pieces inspired by Mongolian folk songs to the well-known theme to Super Mario Bros. Hawaii’s queen Lili’uokalani is represented, as well as pianist Chloe Flower, whose outfits are just as regal and ornate. Tan Dun’s soundtrack to the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon won an Oscar for Best Original Score, and the face of Lucrecia Roces Kasilag graced the postage stamp of the Philippines.