From Hildegard of Bingen to Margaret Bonds, and Elisabeth de La Guerre to Gabriela Lena Frank we’re celebrating music by women on International Women’s Day this Monday, March 8.

One of the day’s several missions is to celebrate and elevate the work of creative women. We’ll do just that on WUOL from 9-5 with a playlist of music by women from all over the world. Expand your notion of what a composer looks like with the pioneers and virtuosi who have always been around us.

While each hour will include music by several women, one composer will be “Woman of the Hour.” Learn a little more about her as we tell her story, and air a double feature of her music.