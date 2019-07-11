Produced by WQXR and Carnegie Hall, the eighth season of Carnegie Hall Live features some of the world’s best performers and ensembles in a wide range of styles, from early music to solo recitals to orchestral performances. The season kicks off with the opening night gala concert featuring Michael Tilson Thomas conducting the San Francisco Symphony with soloists Renée Fleming and Audra McDonald.

Other upcoming highlights in the specially-curated series include performances by Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique with an all-Berlioz program; the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra led by music director and conductor Daniel Barenboim; and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with pianist and director Mitsuko Uchida.

Carnegie Hall Live is heard Thursdays at 8pm, Starting July 11th.

July 11: San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, featuring Renée Fleming and Audra McDonald

July 18: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique with Sir John Eliot Gardiner

July 25: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra conducted by Daniel Barenboim

August 1: Boston Symphony Orchestra with Andris Nelsons

August 8: Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia with Antonio Pappano, conductor & Martha Argerich, piano

August 15: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Daniel Harding, conductor & Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

August 22: Jordi Savall & Le Concert des Nations

August 29: Sir András Schiff, piano

September 5: Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Mitsuko Uchida, piano

September 12: Budapest Festival Orchestra conducted by Iván Fischer

September 19: Les Violons du Roy & La Chapelle de Québec conducted by Bernard Labadie

September 26: The Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor & Beatrice Rana, piano

October 3: National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas & Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

