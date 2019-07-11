Produced by WQXR and Carnegie Hall, the eighth season of Carnegie Hall Live features some of the world’s best performers and ensembles in a wide range of styles, from early music to solo recitals to orchestral performances. The season kicks off with the opening night gala concert featuring Michael Tilson Thomas conducting the San Francisco Symphony with soloists Renée Fleming and Audra McDonald.
Other upcoming highlights in the specially-curated series include performances by Sir John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique with an all-Berlioz program; the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra led by music director and conductor Daniel Barenboim; and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with pianist and director Mitsuko Uchida.
Carnegie Hall Live is heard Thursdays at 8pm, Starting July 11th.
July 11: San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, featuring Renée Fleming and Audra McDonald
July 18: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique with Sir John Eliot Gardiner
July 25: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra conducted by Daniel Barenboim
August 1: Boston Symphony Orchestra with Andris Nelsons
August 8: Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia with Antonio Pappano, conductor & Martha Argerich, piano
August 15: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Daniel Harding, conductor & Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano
August 22: Jordi Savall & Le Concert des Nations
August 29: Sir András Schiff, piano
September 5: Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Mitsuko Uchida, piano
September 12: Budapest Festival Orchestra conducted by Iván Fischer
September 19: Les Violons du Roy & La Chapelle de Québec conducted by Bernard Labadie
September 26: The Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor & Beatrice Rana, piano
October 3: National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas & Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
