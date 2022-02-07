During the month of February we are highlighting Black composers you hear all year long on 90.5 WUOL. Here’s a playlist of that music for your enjoyment and discovery, curated by music director Colleen Phelps.

Tune in on February 17th at 10pm for a special one-hour program, Crossings, celebrating the music of Black composers whose inspirations and innovations have helped define our American sound—from Scott Joplin and Florence Price to Wynton Marsalis and Jon Batiste. Curated and hosted by KDFC Host/KUSC Resident Artist and Pianist Lara Downes.