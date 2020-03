Black Americans have continually struggled to find a voice in classical music, but a few have succeeded. Louisville Civic Orchestra celebrates Black History Month with music by composers Florence Price, Julio Racine and Michael Abels. Classical Louisville’s Alan Brandt discussed the event with Artistic Director Jason Hart Raff and trumpeter Jon Wysong.

By Alan Brandt Alan Brandt is a senior announcer at WUOL and as been on the Louisville public radio airwaves for 30 years.