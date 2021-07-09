Randall Goosby’s debut album Roots has a story to tell.

The award-winning violinist enters the classical world with a feeling of freedom that he knows wasn’t afforded to some of his predecessors, like William Grant Still and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. It also includes the first violin recording of Adoration by Florence Price and a collaboration with fellow Sphinx program and Shelter Island attendee Xavier Dubois Foley.

