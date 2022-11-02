Violinist Rachel Barton Pine’s album Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through The Centuries has a rather long title, but the whole title is important. It’s not anything new to have a violin concerto written by a Black composer – these masterworks have indeed been around for a long time. And for 25 years Barton Pine has been focused on keeping these pieces in the spotlight.

Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through The Centuries has a special 25th anniversary edition now streaming. And you’ll hear the updated recording, including Florence Price’s Violin Concerto on WUOL.