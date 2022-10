According to violinist Hilary Hahn, this is a time to be bold. That’s a running theme in the musical selection in her newest album Eclipse. Listen to the full interview to hear how social media has been an important voice for the Hahn throughout her career, and which Taylor Swift album she would like turned into a virtuosic showpiece.

Eclipse is streaming today on all platforms. And you’ll hear it on 90.5 WUOL.