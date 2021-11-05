Music making siblings Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason were on tour performing as a duo when the pandemic cut their schedule short. The pair captured the energy of their live concerts in a newly released album, titled Muse. In this look Behind the Playlist the two draw the line from solo to chamber music and even let on what their favorite Christmas tracks are.

