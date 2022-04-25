The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet’s new album ‘Opalescent’ reflects the variety of color to be found in guitar music. In this look Behind the Playlist LAGQ member William Kanengiser talks about reflecting the shimmering highlights.

Kanengiser teaches at University of Southern California, where his student Grigorii Koval is raising funds to support guitar students at Vinnytsia College of Culture and arts in Ukraine for their needs during the Russian invasion. Find more information at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-guitar-students-in-vinnytsia-ukraine.