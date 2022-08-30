Feminine Fusion is the newest addition to the WUOL lineup.

Week in and week out host Diane Jones, who is a composer herself, highlights the work of women in the field of classical music. Get to know Diane Jones and what inspired her to create Feminine Fusion in this look Behind the Playlist.

The full interview is below. In it, Jones highlights a few of the women whose stories were surprising to her, as well as those who she thought really broke the mold of traditional “femininity” in their music. Take a musical taste of the bravery and bombast she mentioned in this Spotify playlist.