When Texas-based professional choir Conspirare created their album The Singing Guitar they collected pieces centered on solitude, loneliness, and even the big questions asked in The Star Spangled Banner, they ended up touching on the major themes of 2020 that have continued into 2021.

Director Craig Hella Johnson points out that a sense of longing is a timeless feature in music for voice and guitar. And this album has a lot of guitar – three quartets come together for a one-of-a-kind combination with the choir’s voices. He’ll take you through it in this look behind the playlist, and he’ll also bring some insight on how singers can prepare for a return to choral activities post-pandemic.

