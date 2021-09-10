Cellist Inbal Segev is ready for performing musicians to feel like ourselves again. In her process of “creative recovery” she has commissioned 20 pieces for the year that 2020 was. Two volumes are out now. In this look behind the playlist she shares how the process has brought her normalcy, as well as what students picking up the cello this fall should be thinking about.
September 10, 2021
Colleen is the Music Director and morning host for 90.5 WUOL.
