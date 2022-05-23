This week on From the Top (Sundays at 7pm) a mambo for harp, one of Debussy’s earliest works, a Spiritual arranged by composer Margaret Bonds, and a fiddle finale with a 12-year-old national champion. This episode was produced in partnership with 90.5 WUOL, and features some musicians from the region, including: Ari Webb from Cincinnati, Orlandis Maise from Antioch (TN), Noah Goebel from Elkton (KY), and a “flashback” with Cole Gregory from Louisville. The show is hosted by Peter Dugan, and co-hosted with Kentucky-native Tessa Lark.

Performers & Repertoire:

Julia Gomez, 16, harp, from Boulder City, NV

Mambo by Bernard Andres (b.1941)

Adrian King, 18, piano, from Silverdale, WA

Troubled Water by Margaret Bonds (1913 – 1972)

Orlandis Maise, 16, trombone, from Antioch, TN

Daybreak by Nicola Ferro (b.1974)

Tessa Lark, violin & Peter Dugan, piano

Violin Sonata No. 8, Op. 30, Mvmt 3 by Ludvig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH

Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 by Claude Debussy (1862 – 1918) with Tessa Lark, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

Noah Goebel, 12, fiddle, from Elkton, KY with Lily Goebel, 14, guitar

Sally Goodin (Traditional)

Noah Goebel, 12, fiddle, from Elkton, KY with Tessa Lark, fiddle

Medley including Red Wing by F.A. Mills and Turkey in the Straw, Traditional

*Flashback Finale*

Cole Gregory, 17, from Louisville, Kentucky, recorded in 2016

“Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen, arranged for solo marimba by Robert Oetomo