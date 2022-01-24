Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin (Weekdays at 9pm)

This week, Bill takes us to the magical city that inspired music of the late Renaissance, Baroque, and the beginning of Italian opera. From Monteverdi and Orlando di Lasso, Bill includes religious and secular music and continues with two major Venetian influences: Adrian Willaert of Dutch descent and the Roman composer Palestrina. Other composers featured in the week are Gabrieli, Vivaldi, Verdi, and more.

From the Top with Peter Dugan (Sundays at 7pm)

Host Peter Dugan catches up with: a touring violinist whose debut album celebrates African-American music, a violinist with a career in chamber music, a pianist with an impressive online following, Seattle Symphony’s Assistant Principal Cellist who is also a digital creator, and collaborating alums who have recently launched their own podcast. (Pictured: Pianist Derek Wang and violinist Sophia Stoyanovich)