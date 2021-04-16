While the return of Thunder Over Louisville promises great fun, it’s also understandable that you may not be so eager to embrace the loud boom of the fireworks. We’re here to help.

This soothing playlist will last you the entire 30 minutes of the festivities. Themed around horses, it’s classical music that will help you still get in the spirit of the upcoming return of the Kentucky Derby.

Several beloved horse movies like Black Beauty and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron feature, as well as multiple composers’ interpretations of “la chasse” (including Sophia Dussek, pictured above). Also, the overture to an opera that flopped not once but twice, and while Don Quixote wasn’t riding a horse, he sure thought he was. We hope you enjoy.