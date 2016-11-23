Watch the 2016 Winner’s recital on youtube.

And Listen below:

2016 Judges:

Laura De St. Croix, co-director and violist of the NouLou Chamber Players

Deanna Tham, Music Director and Conductor of the Louisville Youth Orchestra

Adrienne Fontenot, Collaborative Pianist

2016 90.5 WUOL/ PNC Wealth Management Young Artist Competition

Fact Sheet and Rules

HOW TO ENTER

Enter online by November 1, 2016 at midnight.

Submit a printed version of the online form, and a check or money order by mail, postmarked no later than November 1, 2016.

APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE AN APPLICATION FEE OF TWENTY DOLLARS ($20.00) AND MUST BE POSTMARKED OR SUBMITTED ONLINE NO LATER THAN November 1, 2016. NO LATE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Sign up for an optional Open Studio. Whether you are looking to see if your piece is competition ready, need a run-through outside the practice room, or want advice on a tricky passage, we invite you to sign up so you can do your very best at the competition!

DATES

Open Studios: October 8, 2016 10am-12pm and October 29, 2016 3-5pm

Application Postmark Deadline: November 1, 2016

Notification of audition time: November 7, 2016

Competition: November 19, 2016 9am-5pm

Winners Recital: Wednesday, November 23, 2016 12 noon – Call times between 10:30 & 11:30

LOCATION

Louisville Public Media/Classical 90.5, 619 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202

ELIGIBILITY

Eligible pre-college, students ages 8-18 currently studying with teachers in Louisville or surrounding Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio counties within a radius of 125 miles from Louisville. We accept both solo and chamber works.

REPERTOIRE

Students should choose one (1) piece or movement from a larger work that best showcases their or their group’s ability. The use of a background tape or CD is strictly prohibited. All students must provide their own accompanist, if applicable. Judges have the option of ending the performance at any time.

JUDGES

Judges will be professional musicians who have no students entered in the competition.

RATING

Judges will comment on various aspects of the student’s performance. Each student will receive a copy of the comments. The judges’ decisions are final.

AWARDS

First Place: $200 cash prize

Second Place and Honorable Mentions

WINNERS’ RECITAL

All winners (first, second and honorable mentions) must perform for the live, radio broadcast of Lunchtime Classics on November 23, 2016 12 noon. The notifications of winners will be made prior to the broadcast, but an announcement will be made on air.

APPLICATION

Acknowledgement of application receipt and the audition schedule will be e-mailed.

Listen to the 2016 Winner’s Recital below:

