On the next WUOLive we’ll feature singers from the University of Louisville vocal program, including faculty members Emily Albrink, Amanda Boyd, Katie Calcamuggio Donner, and Erin Keesy. Wednesday, March 21st at noon, in the Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. LPM members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by March 20th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.