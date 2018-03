Violinist Rob Simonds returns to WUOLive with a program of living composers, including Missy Mazzoli, Alexis Bacon, Louisvillians Jeremy Beck and Luke Cissell, and more. Monday, April 2 at noon.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. LPM members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by Friday, March 30 at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.