On the next WUOLive, Pianist Nada will play a variety of solo pieces, and be joined by pianist Owen Heritage in four-hand music, and violinist Hiroko Driver Lipmann.

Wednesday, October 24th at 12noon, in the Performance Studio at 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville. The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday (Oct 16) at noon.