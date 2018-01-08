

One of the newest chamber groups in Louisville, NouLou Chamber Players is comprised of musicians active in Louisville’s classical music scene. Come hear a preview of their next concert, with cellist Cecilia Huerta-Lauf and pianist Andrew Fleischman, playing Brahms and Bach, in our Performance Studio on the next WUOLive: January 17th at noon.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by January 16th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.

