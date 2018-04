Louisville Orchestra principal oboist Alexander Vvedenskiy, with LO principal cellist Nicholas Finch, pianists Andrew Fleischman and LO pianist Sebastian Chang, represent NouLou Chamber Players on the next WUOLive, Wednesday April 18th.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by April 17th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.