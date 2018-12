Louisville Academy of Music faculty Dan Callaway, Sara Louise Callaway (formerly of 90.5 WUOL fame!), and Jeff Jamner will play music by LAM founder Robert French, William Grant Still, and the trio for Horn Trio by Johannes Brahms. Wednesday, December 19 at noon.

The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, December 18 at noon.