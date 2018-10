Kentucky Opera presents a preview of Enemies: A Love Story by Ben Moore on the next WUOLive, Thursday, November 1st at noon. Meet the composer, and the cast which includes Emily Albrink, Catherine Martin, Danielle Pastin, and Morgan Smith.

The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Wednesday (Oct 31) at noon.