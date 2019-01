On the next WUOLive, Kentucky Opera brings some of its Studio Artists for songs by Schubert, Ravel, the famous duet from Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers, and more. Featuring tenor Thomas (TJ) Capobianco, baritone Adrian Sanchez and pianist Taylor Burkhardt.

Wednesday, January 23rd at noon. The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, January 22nd at noon.