On the next WUOLive, Kentucky Opera returns for their final main-stage production of the season Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Come hear the cast and story, in an intimate setting at Louisville Public Media, on February 7th at noon.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. LPM members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by February 6th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.