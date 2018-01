On the next WUOLive, come hear a preview of the 2018 Gheens Great Expectations Concert featuring local trumpeter Nicholas Recktenwald and the Spur of the Moment jazz quintet. January 31st at noon.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by January 30th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.