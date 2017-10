Kentucky Opera preview’s their next production: Jake Heggie‘s first, highly-acclaimed opera Dead Man Walking, based on Sister Helen Prejean’s book of the same name. Wednesday, October 18 at 12 noon, at Louisville Public Media (619 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202). To reserve a lunch, call (502) 814-6565, or email membership @ louisvillepublicmedia . org

By Daniel Gilliam @danielgilliam Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.