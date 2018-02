On the next WUOLive, Clara Nieman, Isaac Frishman, and Arthur Bosarge, from the Kentucky Opera Studio Artist program, will perform songs of Brahms, Berlioz, Ravel, and more. Listen to these rising stars on Wednesday, February 14th at noon, in the Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. LPM members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by February 13th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.