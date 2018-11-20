Bulgarian pianist, and newly-appointed assistant professor of piano at the University of Louisville, Anna Petrova and violist Molly Carr perform in the 90.5 WUOL Performance Studio on November 28th at noon, music by Mieczysław Weinberg, Johannes Brahms, Rebecca Clarke, and more.

They’ll also talk about their work in Novel Voices, a project that “[is] designed to give voice and visibility, through music and film, to the lives and struggles of both local and international refugee communities, and to encourage audiences and artists alike to become connected and involved.”

The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, November 27 at noon.