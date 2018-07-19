On the next WUOLive Canto Louisville brings excerpts from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. Canto is program led by professionals in the opera industry, designed to “make vocal training programs of the highest quality affordable and accessible to aspiring singers.”

Come hear this group on Wednesday, July 25th at noon in the Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media. Ticketless and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling 502-814-6565 by Tuesday, July 24th at noon.