Hear some of Kentucky Opera’s Studio Artists – Joanna Latini and Conor McDonald – outside the opera stage, singing art songs of Francis Poulenc, Vincenzo Bellini, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Libby Larsen’s Try Me, Good King: Last Words of the Wives of Henry VIII.

Wednesday, October 25 at 12 noon, at Louisville Public Media (619 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, KY 40202).

To reserve a lunch, call (502) 814-6565, or email membership @ louisvillepublicmedia . org