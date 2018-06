On the next WUOLive we’ll feature flutist Alison Addie, a recent Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist winner, and soon-to-be From the Top guest. She is also graduating this year from the Youth Performing Arts School. Wednesday, June 6 at noon, here at Louisville Public Media.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. LPM members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by Tuesday, June 5 at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.