On the next WUOLive, it’s our annual broadcast of the Macauley Chamber Competition winners. The competition is presented by the Chamber Music Society of Louisville, and awards the best high school and chamber ensembles in the region. You can hear these winners on Wednesday, March 28 at noon, in the Performance Studio of Louisville Public Media.

This concert is free and open-to-the-public. LPM members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 (by March 27th at noon). Doors open at 11:45am.