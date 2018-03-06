Don’t have an instrument? Don’t you worry!

Sometimes if you practice all you need is a leaf to make beautiful music.

Listen to our final episode of Season I and get inspired to make you’re own homemade instrument. We have special guests from the 1st grade music class at KCD plus we’ll hear from experts Dr. Aaron Allen from North Carolina and Dr. Robin Ryan all the way from Australia!

Credits:

Hosted and produced by Sara Louise Callaway, WUOL

Curriculum design by Paul Robinson, JCPS

Photography by Tyler Franklin

Special Guests: Dr. Robin Ryan, Dr. Aaron Allen, and the KCD 1st grade music class and their teachers- LuAnne Hayes, Heather Ribblett, Rebecca Gallian, and Gregory Acker.

Music Credits:

00:00 Happiness Nuggets by Colleen

00:36 Birth Of The Blues written by Ray Henderson, Lew Brown, and Buddy DeSylva, performed by Herb Patten, Gumleaf

3:10 Sonata No. 6 (a Manuel Quiroga) performed by Rachel Barton Pine, Violin

3:56 Rain, Rain Go Away! Performed by Ms. Hayes’ 1st grade class

5:52 Waltzing Matilda by Christina Macpherson performned by Herb Patten, Gumleaf

6:24 Happiness Nuggets by Colleen

The Music Box is supported by PNC